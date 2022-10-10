Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in shooting in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Rose Street.

Officers found a man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

October 10, 2022

