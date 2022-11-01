Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in Randallstown shooting

BALTIMORE - A man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital following a reported shooting Monday night in Randallstown.

Police responded to the area of the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle for reports of shots fired. Moments later, a man injured from a shooting arrived at the hospital. He is in critical condition.

Police believe the two calls are related.

Officers are investigating whether it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

