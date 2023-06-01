Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in fatal Cockeysville shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a man last month in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police said. 

Larry Edwards, 42, is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded around 4:55 a.m. on April 30 to Cranbrook and Halesworth roads. There, they found 28-year-old Earl Bodkin Jr. shot in the upper body, police said. 

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. 

Edwards is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center as of Thursday morning, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

