Man charged with murder and robbery following fatal shooting in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- County Police have arrested an 18 year-old man involved in the shooting of another man in Baltimore County, authorities say.

Officers responded approximately at 3:15 p.m., Saturday to the 9900 block of Berliner Pl. for reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they located 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers begin CPR on the victim while medics making their way to the scene, police said. The victim was later pronounced dead.

County detectives have arrested 18-year-old Elijah Sattler, charging him with first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm during the incident, according to a release. Sattler remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

November 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

