Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 53-year-old Baltimore store employee
BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 53-year-old woman in South Baltimore earlier this month, police said.
Keith Hicks, of Baltimore, was arrested July 5 for the July 2 shooting. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, armed robbery, and a slew of related charges.
Investigators believe Hicks attempted to rob a business on Eastern Avenue when an employee intervened, and he shot her, police said.
Officers responded about 4 a.m. to the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue for a shooting, where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest, police said. She was hospitalized in stable condition.
