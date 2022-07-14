Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 53-year-old Baltimore store employee

BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 53-year-old woman in South Baltimore earlier this month, police said.

Keith Hicks, of Baltimore, was arrested July 5 for the July 2 shooting. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, armed robbery, and a slew of related charges.

Investigators believe Hicks attempted to rob a business on Eastern Avenue when an employee intervened, and he shot her, police said.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue for a shooting, where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest, police said. She was hospitalized in stable condition.