Man charged with attempted murder in North Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 37-year-old man has been charged in a north Baltimore shooting that happened over the weekend, police said.

Isaac Baylis, Jr. is charged with first-degree attempted murder and gun-related violations.

Officers responded at 8:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue, where they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was hospitalized for treatment.

Investigators were able to develop Baylis as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and looking at the physical evidence, police said . Baylis was arrested Tuesday without incident.