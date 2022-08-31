Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder in North Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 37-year-old man has been charged in a north Baltimore shooting that happened over the weekend, police said. 

Isaac Baylis, Jr. is charged with first-degree attempted murder and gun-related violations. 

Officers responded at 8:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue, where they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was hospitalized for treatment. 

Investigators were able to develop Baylis as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and looking at the physical evidence, police said . Baylis was arrested Tuesday without incident. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 9:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.