Man charged in murder of 33-year-old man in Edgewood

BALTIMORE -- A man is in custody after being charged in the murder of a 33-year-old man in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Police said that on August 2, deputies responded to the 600 block of Longwood Court in Edgewood for a cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Tyrell Polley dead inside his home. He had been shot multiple times in the upper body, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation, detectives identified 37-year-old Michael Brown as the suspect in Polley's death.

A warrant for Brown was issued on August 15, but brown was already in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center for unrelated charges.

He now also faces first and second degree murder charges, assault charges, and other related offenses.

The shooting is still under investigation.

The Harford County Sherrff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Smith at 443-409-3576.