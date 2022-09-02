Watch CBS News
Man charged in fatal Southwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in a fatal southwest Baltimore shooting that happened last month, police said.

Joseph Lee Jones, 36, is charged with first-degree murder.  

A Southwest District officer was on patrol in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue the morning of August 10 when a driver pulled up alongside him and told him a passenger in his vehicle had been shot, police said.

The 37-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later died. He was identified as Eric White. 

Detectives eventually determined that the man had been shot in the 1300 block of North Cary Street.

 Investigators learned Jones shot White after an argument. He was arrested last Friday, police said. 

