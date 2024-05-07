Watch CBS News
Man charged after Essex home explosion ruled an arson

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Questions remain from massive explosion in Essex
Questions remain from massive explosion in Essex 02:51

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged with arson in connection with a home explosion in Essex last month, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Tuesday.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, is charged with first-degree arson & animal cruelty. 

The home was on fire before the explosion, which happened around on April 20 around 11 p.m. on Crafton Road. One man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries.

"It went from a couple of flames to this massive thing of flames. I mean so fast. It's like nothing I've ever seen," neighbor Patricia Rodolff said last month.  

The homeowner told WJZ that she and her children were not home when this happened. Investigators believe a family dog died in the fire. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 9:13 AM EDT

