Man charged after Essex home explosion ruled an arson

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged with arson in connection with a home explosion in Essex last month, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Tuesday.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, is charged with first-degree arson & animal cruelty.

The home was on fire before the explosion, which happened around on April 20 around 11 p.m. on Crafton Road. One man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries.

"It went from a couple of flames to this massive thing of flames. I mean so fast. It's like nothing I've ever seen," neighbor Patricia Rodolff said last month.

The homeowner told WJZ that she and her children were not home when this happened. Investigators believe a family dog died in the fire.