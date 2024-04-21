Watch CBS News
One injured by home explosion in Essex

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating an overnight home explosion in Essex, Maryland.

According to County Fire officials, crews responded to reports of an explosion on the unit block of Crafton Road around 11:05 p.m. Saturday night. 

Upon their arrival they found the home engulfed in flames and requested a 2nd-alarm alert to be sent out. 

While on the scene, a male victim came to first responders with burn injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

BGE,  ATF,  Baltimore County Police and Baltimore County Fire Department are on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for more updates.

April 21, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

