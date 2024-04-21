One injured by home explosion in Essex

SWAT officer dies in crash on 695 in pikesville and more top stories

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating an overnight home explosion in Essex, Maryland.

According to County Fire officials, crews responded to reports of an explosion on the unit block of Crafton Road around 11:05 p.m. Saturday night.

*Update* 2nd alarm fire/explosion. Crews continue to extinguish hot spots and will be on scene for an extended period of time. DT2305 *TA pic.twitter.com/8vr2PjdwSN — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 21, 2024

Upon their arrival they found the home engulfed in flames and requested a 2nd-alarm alert to be sent out.

While on the scene, a male victim came to first responders with burn injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

BGE, ATF, Baltimore County Police and Baltimore County Fire Department are on the scene.

An update from Essex after a home exploded on Crafton Rd. late Saturday night. @wjz



We are waiting for an update from @BaltCoFire. pic.twitter.com/VPotnnq93N — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) April 21, 2024

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for more updates.