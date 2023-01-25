Man caught on video stealing gorilla statue from antique store in Montgomery County
BALTIMORE - A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a gorilla statue from an antique store in Montgomery County.
In the video, the unidentified man cuts the rope and then lifts the gorilla into the bed of his Chevrolet Colorado Z71 outside of the Design Emporium Antiques in Kensington.
Police said the theft happened on January 4.
