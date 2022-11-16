Watch CBS News
Man arrested on charges of rape, sexual solicitation of minor in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a 34-year-old man on rape and sexual solicitation of a minor charges in Baltimore County.

Evan Martin is also facing charges of drug distribution and other assault charges.

He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone with knowledge about this case, or any other potential victims.

Contact Baltimore County's Crimes Special Victim's Unit at 410-887-2223 with any additional information.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 3:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

