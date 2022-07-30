Man arrested in Southwest Baltimore stabbing, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives have arrested a man in a stabbing that happened in Baltimore's Edmondson neighborhood on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city learned around 10:40 a.m. that an aggravated assault had occurred in the 3700 block of Cranston Avenue, police said.

When they went to investigate the report of an assault, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, according to authorities.

The man was taken to Shock Trauma where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

Detectives assigned to solve crimes in Southwest Baltimore were able to identify 29-year-old Eric Townes as a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant for him, according to authorities.

Baltimore officers working alongside Anne Arundel County officers found and arrested Townes at a home in Odenton, Maryland, police said.

Townes was taken to Central Booking where he was charged with 1st degree attempted murder and other weapons charges, according to authorities.

On Friday night, he was still waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.