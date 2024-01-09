Man arrested in shooting death of another man in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Baltimore's Central Forest Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Brandon Fullard of Baltimore has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges for allegedly killing 31-year-old Brian Richardson, police said.

Investigators believe that Fullard shot Richardson in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard around 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to authorities.

Richardson was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. He died from those injuries on Nov. 13, police said.

Fullard was arrested around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 5. He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, according to authorities.