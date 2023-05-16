Man arrested in Maryland for threatening woman, kidnapping her in U-Haul van

BALTIMORE - Officers in Prince George's County arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman, torturing her and driving around all day with her locked inside a U-Haul van.

Police said 62-year-old Dennis Bell met his victim at a convenience store in Washington D.C. on Friday, shoved her into a U-Haul and threatened her life if she didn't do what he said.

Officers said Bell reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor in the front seat.

The victim said Bell took off her clothes and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers got word that a U-haul was driving all over the road.

When they tried to pull it over, police said Bell wouldn't stop.

He eventually crashed into a ditch and officers were able to arrest him.

The woman was taken to the hospital.