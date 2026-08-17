22-year-old arrested in double homicide that killed 2 19-year-olds in Essex

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the double homicide that killed two 19-year-olds on Aug. 10 in Essex, Maryland, according to Baltimore County police.

Police said the suspect's identity and charges will be released after he appears before a court commissioner.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. to Banyan Woods Court, where Izick Aminartey and Donielle Mock were found shot inside a vehicle.

Aminartey died at the scene. Mock was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier this month, CBS News Baltimore spoke with Aminartey's mother, who shared memories of her son and the pain of losing him.

"I love my son," his mother said. "I love him with everything in me and just need him," she said. "I just want him. I know I can't have him back, but I just want him back. He's my everything."

On the same day, approximately 30 minutes later, 17-year-old Roman Wright was shot and killed in a vehicle about a mile away in Essex.

Police said a 15-year-old was arrested shortly after the shooting, and 17-year-old Messiah Edwards was taken into custody the following day after a standoff in Middle River. Both teens are facing charges as adults.

Charging documents revealed that the teens were allegedly plotting to rob Wright. CBS News Baltimore obtained video that showed the aftermath of the fatal shooting.