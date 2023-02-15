Watch CBS News
Man arrested in connection to November 2022 shooting

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested 37-year-old Christopher Bowser in connection with a shooting that left a 48-year-old man injured in November of last year, the Baltimore Police Department said Wednesday.   

Bowser has been charged with Attempt 1st Degree Murder.

After his arrest, he was then transported to the Northwest District, where he was interviewed, and then to Central Booking.

Christopher Bowser remains at Central Booking and is waiting to see a court commissioner.

