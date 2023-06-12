Watch CBS News
Man arrested for stabbing son to death in Prince George's County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Washington D.C. man was charged with stabbing his son to death this past weekend in Prince George's County, police said.

Marcus Braxton Sr., 44, reportedly stabbed 22-year-old Melodius Scindian Saturday morning in the 4400 block of West Summer Road in Suitland. Scindian was found at the home with stab wounds.

Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said Braxton stabbed his son during a dispute and then took off. He was taken into custody four hours later.

Braxton is charged with first and second degree murder.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 7:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

