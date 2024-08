BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was arrested for firing a gun Saturday evening inside a restaurant in Ellicott City.

Police said a man was injured in the shooting during an altercation shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Mint Room in the 9400 block of Baltimore National Pike.

Barry Batson is facing attempted second-degree murder charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.