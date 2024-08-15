Baltimore man faces 178 counts of animal cruelty, 83 neglected dogs seized

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged with 178 counts of animal cruelty after 83 dogs found neglected and abused were seized by Baltimore City Sheriff's and Animal Control in May.

Ronald Conley, 46, was arrested after Baltimore City Sheriff's and Animal Control officers found the 83 dogs in atrocious conditions.

The dogs seized from the property were transported to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) due to their deplorable living conditions and health concerns to receive medical care and be placed for adoption or foster.

Found covered in excrement and roaches

On May 23, 2024, Baltimore City Sheriff's and Animal Control officers were granted a search warrant for Conley's property in the 5100 block of Pembridge Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an "overwhelming smell of ammonia that they noted symptoms of eye-watering and sensations of burning in their nostrils and chest," the State's Attorney Office said.

The dogs of various ages, sizes and breeds were found in small crates stacked on top of one another, covered with excrement and roaches.

All 83 dogs were immediately brought to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) for housing, medical care, and to be placed for adoption or foster.

"We will pursue justice for these animals and ensure that such acts of cruelty are met with the full force of the law. Our community must stand united against animal abuse, and our office will continue to advocate for the protection and humane treatment of all animals," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to our partners from the Sheriff's Office and the Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City for their collaborative efforts," said Mary Beth Haller, Interim Health Commissioner. "Last month's seizure of 83 dogs and the subsequent arrest of the individual charged with animal cruelty, highlights our Animal Enforcement Officer's unwavering commitment to safeguard the welfare of all animals, but more importantly this underscores the dedication and efforts from our partners to hold individuals accountable for their actions."