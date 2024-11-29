Man arrested for double shooting that killed two in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Monday for a double shooting that left a woman dead, and another man injured.

Police said 30-year-old Dakwane Cole, shot and killed 30-year-old Bianca Nelson and wounded a 31-year-old male in the 1800 block of 1800 block of North Montford Avenue.

Detectives arrested Code in the same block he committed the murder, according to police. Cole was taken to the Central Booking intake Facility, where he was charged with First-Degree Murder & attempted murder.