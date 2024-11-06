Watch CBS News
Double shooting in East Baltimore leaves man and woman injured, police say

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

Police investigating double shooting in East Baltimore
Police investigating double shooting in East Baltimore 00:20

BALTIMORE -- A man and woman were injured in a shooting near Baltimore's South Clifton Park neighborhood, Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore police.  

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10:43 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Montford Avenue.  

Once on the scene, officers found a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.  

Both the man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment.  

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call 410-396-2100 or to reach out to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

