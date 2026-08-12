Man accused of urinating on fans at Baltimore Morgan Wallen concert arrested

A man accused of urinating on concertgoers during a Morgan Wallen concert in July at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium was arrested in North Carolina, according to Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police.

Jayson Reed, 33, is facing four counts of second-degree assault, public urination and other related offenses. After an arrest warrant was obtained, Reed was taken into custody in Wilson County, North Carolina, where he is being held pending extradition to Maryland.

MDTA Police said officers responded to a report of a fight on July 18. Concertgoers told police that a man had urinated on them while they were sitting in their seats during the performance.

Police identified a male suspect and escorted him out of the stadium. After investigating and speaking with witnesses, MDTA Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Reed.