Concert-goer says man urinated on his family at Morgan Wallen show in Baltimore

A family is in shock after a man allegedly urinated on multiple people, including an 8-year-old girl, during the Morgan Wallen concert on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

A series of videos about the incident on Facebook have gone viral, racking up more than 1 million views.

Wallen brought his "Still the Problem" tour to Baltimore last Friday and Saturday nights, which drew tens of thousands of fans.

Concert attendee describes the incident

Troy Grevelding, who traveled to Baltimore from Syracuse, N.Y., said he never thought something like this would happen at the concert.

After Wallen took the stage, Grevelding said he and his wife felt something dripping on their legs. When they looked behind them, they said another man, whom they do not know, was urinating in the stands.

"I just look, and at that point his pants are completely down. He's urinating all over myself… all over my wife," Grevelding told WJZ.

His two nieces were with him at the time, including an 8-year-old girl who was urinated on, as well. Grevelding said he tried to push the man away from his family and told him to stop.

"I'm freaking out, and the guy's just telling me, 'It's OK, man. It's OK, brother'," Grevelding said.

Man says he alerted security

Taking to Facebook Live, Grevelding tried to get security and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA) to act. Grevelding said police didn't do enough to protect his family.

In the video, an MDTA officer says they cannot take the man into custody.

In Maryland, indecent exposure is a misdemeanor offense, as is public urination in Baltimore City. The officer also explained that Grevelding can get the man's information and go to a court commissioner if he would like to press charges.

"I'm supposed to do your job? Am I supposed to go and get witnesses? I'm supposed to go get all these people to go back to a court Monday when we are all from out of town?" Grevelding said.

MDTA Police said in a statement to WJZ that it is aware of the video and that there is an open, active criminal investigation into the incident.

MDTA Police have not confirmed whether any potential suspects have been identified or if any charges have been filed in this case.

"Why do I want to go to a place that don't care about me?"

The Baltimore Ravens also confirmed to WJZ that a team executive reached out to the family. Grevelding says he wants more done because his niece is traumatized.

The family said that it was likely their last concert at M&T Bank Stadium and that they won't be back to Baltimore anytime soon.

"After knowing what little the laws will do for you, why do I want to put myself into a situation again that I'm not protected," Grevelding said. "Why do I want to go to a place that don't care about me?"