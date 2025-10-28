Man accused of killing Maryland garden shop owner found competent to stand trial

One of two suspects charged in the brutal killing of an Anne Arundel County business owner last May was deemed competent to stand trial.

Jonah Poole, who was 18 at the time of the killing, underwent an evaluation by a doctor with the Maryland Department of Health.

Poole and Kylee Dakes were arrested after the remains of 67-year-old Edward Koza were found in a burned vehicle in the parking lot of Tropic Bay Aquatic Garden Center on West Central Avenue in Davidsonville.

Both are facing first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, and arson.

Dakes waived her right to a trial within 180 days of being charged. Her trial is scheduled for early June 2026.

Police find body after putting out vehicle fire

On May 24, officers responded to a vehicle engulfed in flames in the parking lot of the garden shop.

Human remains were found after the vehicle fire was extinguished, according to police. The body was identified as Koza, who owned the store where the vehicle was found.

Police said a crime scene was discovered inside the garden center that indicated signs of a struggle.

"It's extremely unusual, I think, for Anne Arundel County, especially this type of crime or any crime of this magnitude – this heinous type of crime," said Anne Arundel County police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.

The investigation

Investigators claim Poole and Dakes assaulted Koza, put him in his truck, and drove the truck to a gas station to buy gas as a fire accelerant. The suspects then returned to the truck to the store, and lit it on fire before fleeing the scene.

Police said Koza was found with his arms, hands, and mouth taped.

According to police, surveillance video captured Poole wearing a Bass Pro Shop hat, which was left at the scene.

"It's shocking. I can't believe any 18-year-old could do such a thing," Koza's neighbor told WJZ. "Eighteen years old, just graduated high school? It just makes no sense."

Poole and Dakes, who attended Southern High School, were arrested on May 31.