Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.

Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday.

WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.

The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver.

Leon Douglass Hill, 53 Baltimore Police

Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other. They did say the shooting was domestic-related.

"I was surprised. I was shocked. I didn't know that he was capable of doing something like that," said neighbor Lyssa Person.

Hill was known to check in on his neighbors.

"We'd always see each other 'hey man how are you doing?' He'd ride by and blow the horn. I'd blow the horn. 'Hey how you doing man He was always a good respectful man," said Deitrick Marion, who lives a few houses down from Hill.

Marion worries because now Hill is on the run.

"I haven't heard anything on the news if he's been caught or his whereabouts anything like that and it's frightening," he said.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.

"We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of Hill is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.