Man, 93, dies from injuries after Western Maryland brush fire

BALTIMORE -- A 93-year-old man died from his injuries Wednesday morning after a brush fire spread on his property Tuesday in Western Maryland, the State Fire Marshal's office said. 

Investigators believe the man, identified as Charles Armstrong of Cresaptown in Allegany County, was burning brush on his property in the 15100 block of Long Hill Drive when the fire got out of control.

 An employee of American Insurance Center discovered the fire after he deployed a drone to investigate where the smoke was coming from, officials said. 

When the employee and another man drove to the fire, they found Armstrong had collapsed within the charred remains. Officials said the two used portable fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire, pulled Armstrong to safety, and called 911. 

After being treated for first, second, and third-degree burns to his body at MedStar Washington Hospital Burn Center, Armstrong died Tuesday morning. 

State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said in a statement his "heart breaks for the family" of Armstrong, and warned residents of the danger of burning outdoors when it is hot and dry outside.    

"This is a horrific situation that demonstrates the hot weather and dry conditions are not exaggerated, and they affect every one of us," he said. "We continuously stress the importance of fire safety within the home; however, Marylanders must also be mindful of the extreme dangers associated with burning outdoors."

First published on September 6, 2023 / 11:14 AM

