Man, 9-year-old sister in critical condition after crash in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old girl and her adult brother were hospitalized in critical condition after a crash Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the scene of the crash at Oakfield Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue.

Investigators believe a school bus collided with a Ford Focus, sending the car into the two pedestrians.

Both the girl and her brother, a 22-year-old man, were hospitalized. The girl is listed in critical condition, while her brother is listed as critical, but stable, police said.

A man who witnessed the crash while he was working at the Maryland Food Bank told WJZ reporter Stephon Dingle he performed CPR on a young girl at the scene.

NEW: Just spoke with these eyewitnesses at the scene who work for the Maryland food bank across the street. The man said he was performing CPR on a young girl. He came up to me asking if she made it through. Still working to confirm. Official with Baltimore police said they’re… pic.twitter.com/3KjhinXoc3 — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) May 8, 2023

Baltimore City Schools officials gathered and even prayed at the scene. Schools in the area of the crash include Liberty Elementary School and Forest Park High School.

Evidence marked at the scene includes a shoe, a book bag and a trash can that had been moved several feet.

Officials from @BaltCitySchools gathered in prayer at the scene, where one of their students may have been injured in this crash. @wjz pic.twitter.com/IEpigt9pce — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) May 8, 2023

The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured.

Roads appear to be closed in the vicinity of the crash.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said it has implemented a diversion for CityLink Lime for the following areas near the scene of the crash.

Eastbound at Liberty Heights Avenue at Hillsdale Road

Westbound at Liberty Heights Avenue at Berwyn Avenue