Man, 60, critically injured in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was seriously injured after he was shot overnight in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of East Patapsco Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 60-year-old man shot in the upper body.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened a few blocks north of where a mass shooting took place Saturday night in Brooklyn, where two people were killed and dozens were injured.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7Lockup.