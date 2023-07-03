Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 60, critically injured in South Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was seriously injured after he was shot overnight in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of East Patapsco Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 60-year-old man shot in the upper body. 

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said. 

The shooting happened a few blocks north of where a mass shooting took place Saturday night in Brooklyn, where two people were killed and dozens were injured. 

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 8:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.