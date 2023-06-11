Watch CBS News
Man, 40, found shot, dead in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-  A man was shot multiple times, killed in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Plum Street at 11:22 a.m. At the scene, police found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to a release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at the scene.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at  410-396-2100. or the  Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 1:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

