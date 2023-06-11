Man, 40, found shot, dead in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A man was shot multiple times, killed in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Plum Street at 11:22 a.m. At the scene, police found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to a release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at the scene.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.