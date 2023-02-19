Man, 28, shot multiple times in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot Sunday morning in East Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 11:07 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of East 25th Street to investigate a shooting; there they found a 28-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release. The victim was then taken an area hospital.

Eastern District Shooting detectives are investigating this matter and urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-396-2433 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.