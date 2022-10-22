Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 21, hospitalized after being shot in the foot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to the 2000 block of 31st Street, where they found a 21 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. 

The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

