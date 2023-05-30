Man, 21, charged with murder in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Desron Barber of Baltimore is charged with first-degree murder. Barber was arrested at the scene after the shooting, and was charged the next day.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. last Wednesday, May 24, to an area hospital for a shooting victim, where they found the victim, identified as 31-year-old Biancha Johnson. She was pronounced dead that night.
Investigators believe the woman was involved in a fight in the 3200 block of Shannon Drive when a man fired a gun into the group.
The woman was struck by the gunfire and was then driven to the hospital by people at the scene, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.