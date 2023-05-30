Man, 21, charged with murder in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Desron Barber of Baltimore is charged with first-degree murder. Barber was arrested at the scene after the shooting, and was charged the next day.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. last Wednesday, May 24, to an area hospital for a shooting victim, where they found the victim, identified as 31-year-old Biancha Johnson. She was pronounced dead that night.

Investigators believe the woman was involved in a fight in the 3200 block of Shannon Drive when a man fired a gun into the group.

The woman was struck by the gunfire and was then driven to the hospital by people at the scene, police said.