Mall in Columbia pauses paid premium parking program weeks after launch

The Mall in Columbia is putting its paid premium parking program on pause just weeks after launching it.

The mall's parent company said the program is being temporarily suspended while officials determine the best location for the premium parking spaces.

"Our customers have been utilizing the program, and it's only temporarily on pause while we determine the best location for our guests," GGP Services Inc. said in a statement.

CBS News Baltimore reported in early August that roughly 120 parking spaces near the front of The Mall in Columbia, close to the restaurants and movie theater, were being reserved for customers willing to pay.

Mall officials said the first hour of premium parking cost $2.45, with an additional $2 for each hour after that. After four hours, the cost was capped at $10.45.

The pay-to-park concept was met with pushback from some customers, who told CBS News Baltimore they would rather walk farther than pay for a closer parking space.

"When I pulled into the mall, I just, I was really flabbergasted that they had the audacity to charge for parking closer to the door," shopper Jill Marx said.

"We're willing to walk the extra block, but I just don't really think there's a need for it," another shopper, Lewis, said.

According to signs posted near the premium spaces, 10% of the proceeds from the program will go to Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center.