Man shot in the head, killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in the head Friday morning in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 9:43 a.m. to the 1100 block of Wilmit Court to investigate a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man remains unidentified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.