Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot in the head, killed in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in the head Friday morning in East Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 9:43 a.m. to the 1100 block of Wilmit Court to investigate a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The man remains unidentified. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.