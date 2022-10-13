Watch CBS News
42-year-old man shot in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in East Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Boone Street. There, they found the 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing in the shooting. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact detectives at (410)396-2433 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

October 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

