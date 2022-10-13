Man, 27, killed in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.