Photos show progress at the Key Bridge collapse site as crews work to remove steel wreckage

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Unified Command continues to work to clear the wreckage from the Patapsco River after the Key Bridge collapse.

Earlier this month, crews cleared a 400-food-wide section of the federal channel, allowing commercial ships to embark from the Port of Baltimore once again. 

WJZ toured the ongoing salvage operation last week, where crews are working to remove pieces of steel that remain in the water from the Key Bridge collapse.

Photos released courtesy of the Maryland Police Aviation Command show aerial views of the work being done at the site.  

f1b1b7-9039986a699e40b98b86dc9eac965645mv2.jpg
Francis Scott Key Bridge and the shrinking amount of steel wreckage remaining in Baltimore's Fort McHenry Federal Channel.   Maryland State Police Aviation Command
f1b1b7-f1fe7b65e1df452284627d0505e9fde5mv2.jpg
Francis Scott Key Bridge and the shrinking amount of steel wreckage remaining in Baltimore's Fort McHenry Federal Channel. Maryland State Police Aviation Command
f1b1b7-8ba0c03c216e47da812dddeebb9bf9cemv2.jpg
Francis Scott Key Bridge and the shrinking amount of steel wreckage remaining in Baltimore's Fort McHenry Federal Channel. Maryland State Police Aviation Command
f1b1b7-20bb8b1391de49c28e82c79eb6881334mv2.jpg
Unified Command working to remove steel wreckage to fully restore Baltimore's federal channel. Maryland State Police Aviation Command
f1b1b7-0d42bd8287d0469c9c1f678ba8eb2746mv2.jpg
Unified command working to remove steel wreckage to fully restore Baltimore's federal channel Maryland State Police Aviation Command
f1b1b7-cbc57c79f7db4132a927369e1cc7e6d6mv2.jpg
Unified command working to remove steel wreckage to fully restore Baltimore's federal channel Maryland State Police Aviation Command
f1b1b7-b7ba7d2661834e11bb0080a3ef5e8d4bmv2.jpg
Unified command working to remove steel wreckage to fully restore Baltimore's federal channel Maryland State Police Aviation Command
Christian Olaniran

First published on May 28, 2024 / 12:43 PM EDT

