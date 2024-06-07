The main channel to the Port of Baltimore is set to reopen nearly 11 weeks after the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- The main channel to the Port of Baltimore is expected to fully reopen this weekend weeks after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

It is a critical step forward to boost Baltimore's economy and save the thousands of jobs impacted by the disaster.

The 700-foot-wide and 50-foot-deep channel was inoperable for nearly 11 weeks because of the tons of bridge debris blocking it, leading to a port traffic halt and a big economic hit to Baltimore.

In February, Governor Wes Moore said that the Port of Baltimore handled 52.3 million tons of international cargo worth more than 80 billion dollars.

Since May 20th, deep-draft vessels have been traveling to and from the Port of Baltimore using a 400-foot wide channel, the largest of four temporary channels the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was able to create. The corps led the salvaging effort.

Salvage crews worked around the clock to remove debris ever since the bridge collapsed, but earlier this week, crews finally removed the last large steel truss that was blocking the Fort McHenry federal channel.

Salvage crews used concrete breakers, underwater surveys and oxyacetylene torches to separate tons of concrete roadway, cable, and steel rebar from "Section 4C" while removing debris with clamshell dredges. It took two days to lift the truss, a structure of tons of concrete roadway, cables and steel rebar.

Previously, crews completed the lift of a 470-short-ton steel section of the Key Bridge truss that had been buried in the river mudline and had pinned the Dali for weeks.

Salvage work and surveys are continuing as crews remove residual wreckage.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they plan to restore the full width of the channel starting Saturday and into Monday. They say salvage crews and surveys are still being done to clean up the rest of the residual wreckage.