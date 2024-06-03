Main shipping channel at Key Bridge collapse site to open this weekend. Here's the progress made.

BALTIMORE - The full federal channel, and passageway for ships to the Port of Baltimore, will open this weekend, nearly 11 weeks after the Key Bridge collapsed and halted vessel traffic to and from the port.

The tireless salvage work has led to the unfurling of the 50-foot deep, 700-foot wide Fort McHenry Channel, which will allow all vessels in and out of the port.

Crews say the work to restore the federal channel will conclude by June 10.

"We are not taking our foot off the gas," said Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, USACE, Baltimore District commander. "We are pushing forward as quickly and safely as possible to reach 700 feet and ensuring we remove all wreckage to prevent any impact to future navigation."

How did we get here?

The Dali, the 948-foot container ship that struck the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse on March 26 and killing six construction workers, was freed from the massive debris on its bow.

Unified Command last month used explosives to break off large portions of the bridge.

Cuts and precisions were made in the steel where explosives were placed and then they were covered with what looked like heavy-duty tape.

The controlled detonation sent the truss into the Patapsco River in pieces. Officials shared an animation of the process.

Enough of the Key Bridge debris was demolished off the Dali for it to be refloated a week after the controlled detonation.

The ship returned to the Port of Baltimore two hours after it departed the collapse site. The ship was escorted by several tugboats, traveling at around 1 mph, back to the port where it has remained.

The Unified Command shared a timelapse of the entire removal of the Dali.

Clearing massive bridge pieces

As soon as the Dali was refloated, salvors resumed removing wreckage from the federal channel.

They continued to clear the wreckage from the riverbed, which consisted of digging out the bottom cord of the remaining truss and cutting it into three sections to safely lift the wreckage.

At the time of the removal of the ship, only about one-third of the truss was visible above the water as it stretched down to the riverbed and sat buried in the mud line, according to a Unified Command Update.

Crews opened a larger, but temporary, alternative channel around the wreckage site.

The 24/7 channel has a depth of 50 feet and a width of 400 feet, which allows priority access to deep-draft vessels. They require a Maryland State Police pilot and two tugboats as escorts.

Unified Command said salvage crews this past weekend completed the lift of a 470-short-ton steel section of the Key Bridge truss that had been buried in the river mudline and had pinned the Dali for weeks.

"These final lifts are an important next step to re-opening the full 700-foot width of the navigation channel," Unified Command said.