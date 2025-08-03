USDOT pulls the plug on $26 million MagLev project citing poor planning, rising costs

Sean P. Duffy, the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary, cancelled two grants that would've funded the proposed high speed MagLev train between Baltimore to Washington, D.C.

The USDOT along with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) made the announcement on Friday calling off two grants totaling over $26 million for the Super Magnetic Levitation Project (SCMAGLEV).

The project was highly favored by Governor Moore, who traveled to Ogatayama, Japan in April during a trade mission to test ride the train.

The press release cites the ending of the government's involvement due to, "a decade of poor planning, significant community oppositions, tremendous cost overruns, and nothing to show for it..."

"We want big, beautiful projects worthy of taxpayer dollars – including high-speed rail. This project lacked everything needed to be a success from planning to execution. This project did not have the means to go the distance, and I can't in good conscience keep taxpayers on the hook for it," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "We'll continue to look for exciting opportunities to fund the future of transportation and encourage innovation."

The FRA also claims the project would have major negative impacts to federal and national security agencies.

Sincer 2016, when the FRA began working on the project, there have been many delays along with rising costs.

The environmental review process for the project has also been stopped two times on the Federal Permitting Dashboard. It has been on hold since August 2021 until now.

Overall, the estimated cost to complete the project would have been nearly $20 billion.

What is the MagLev?

The MagLev, short for magnetic levitation, is the world's fastest train.

Some models are reportedly able to reach speeds of 370 miles per hour using magnetic fields to lift and propel trains without direct contact with train tracks.

Without the friction caused when train wheels touch their tracks, the train can essentially levitate, creating a smoother, faster experience.

Maryland impact

The train had the potential to boost Maryland's economy, per Wayne Rogers, Northeast Maglev Chair.

According to him, the project could have created over 160,000 jobs.

However, many Marylanders whose homes were in the path of the proposed project were angry with the thought of a high speed train in their backyard.