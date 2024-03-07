Watch CBS News
Maryland leaders push back over funding of high-speed rail from Washington D.C. to New York City

By Adam Thompson

Maryland leaders push back over price tag of high-speed rail from Washington D.C. to New York City
BALTIMORE - There's a big plan to build a high-speed rail from Washington D.C. to New York City.

We know it's not going to be cheap but there is some pushback over its price tag.

 While many are in favor of the proposed Northeast Maglev train, Maryland leaders say they should not have to foot the $10 billion bill.

So far, there hasn't been any ask from the project's developer, Baltimore-Washington Rapid Rail for taxpayer dollars.

With a new proposal, lawmakers are planning on keeping it that way.

Traveling more than 300 mph, the Maglev train would essentially get passengers to New York in about an hour. A ride from Washington D.C. to Baltimore would take just 15 minutes.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 6:55 PM EST

