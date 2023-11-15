Loyola (Md.) loses to Binghamton 63-57
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tariq Balogun scored 16 points as Binghamton beat Loyola (Md.) 63-57 on Wednesday night.
Balogun finished 8 of 10 from the floor for the Bearcats (2-2). Tymu Chenery scored 14 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Symir Torrence was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
Deon Perry finished with 17 points for the Greyhounds (1-2). Milos Ilic added 12 points for Loyola. In addition, Dave Brown had six points and six rebounds.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.