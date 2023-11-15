Watch CBS News
Loyola (Md.) loses to Binghamton 63-57

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tariq Balogun scored 16 points as Binghamton beat Loyola (Md.) 63-57 on Wednesday night.

Balogun finished 8 of 10 from the floor for the Bearcats (2-2). Tymu Chenery scored 14 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Symir Torrence was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Deon Perry finished with 17 points for the Greyhounds (1-2). Milos Ilic added 12 points for Loyola. In addition, Dave Brown had six points and six rebounds.

