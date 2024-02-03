Watch CBS News
Sports

Loyola Maryland falls to Holy Cross, 70-67

/ AP

Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday evening news update (2/3/2024)
Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday evening news update (2/3/2024) 01:38

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bo Montgomery scored 18 points as Holy Cross held off Loyola Maryland 70-67 on Saturday night.

Montgomery also contributed seven assists for the Crusaders (7-16, 4-6 Patriot League). Caleb Kenney had 12 points — all in the second half — and DeAndre Williams scored 11.

Deon Perry had 21 points and four steals to pace the Greyhounds (4-19, 2-8). D'Angelo Stines added 19 points and four assists. Garrett Brennan had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Kahlil Singleton scored nine points in the first half and Holy Cross went into the break trailing 35-31. Holy Cross used an 8-0 run to make it 62-52 with 7:48 remaining.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 9:17 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.