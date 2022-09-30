Lottery opportunity for 'Hamilton' for just $10 for Baltimore shows

Broadway musical "Hamilton," which has hit the nation by storm, is coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The popular play will be in Charm City from Oct. 11 through Oct. 30.

While tickets will likely go fast, the theatre is giving fans a chance to watch the play for just $10. Tickets are going for anywhere from $150 to more than $300.

Hippodrome Threatre is holding a lottery every Friday, starting at 10 a.m., ahead of the upcoming week's shows.

The winners will be announced the following Thursdays. There is a limit of two tickets per winner.

You can purchase tickets here.

For information on how to register for the lottery, visit here.