Lottery opportunity for 'Hamilton' for just $10 for Baltimore shows

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Broadway musical "Hamilton," which has hit the nation by storm, is coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The popular play will be in Charm City from Oct. 11 through Oct. 30.

While tickets will likely go fast, the theatre is giving fans a chance to watch the play for just $10. Tickets are going for anywhere from $150 to more than $300.

Hippodrome Threatre is holding a lottery every Friday, starting at 10 a.m., ahead of the upcoming week's shows.

The winners will be announced the following Thursdays. There is a limit of two tickets per winner.

You can purchase tickets here.

For information on how to register for the lottery, visit here

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

