'Lot of new technology': Maryland Auto Show wraps up Baltimore showcase

BALTIMORE - For nearly 25 years, the Maryland Auto Show has brought some of the slickest cars, and futuristic looks to Baltimore.

Peter Kitzmiller, President of the Maryland Automobile Dealer's Association, told WJZ News that attendance was up compared to last year at the Baltimore Convention Center.

"As of this morning, our attendance is up 20 percent from last year, which is exciting, and Sunday is usually our biggest day," Kitzmiller said.

The Maryland Auto Show had a little bit of everything, from simulators to puppies to plenty of cars.

Kitzmiller said that almost 40 percent of people that come to the auto show end up buying a vehicle within the next year.

Steven Onolfi, from Lansdowne, took his family to the auto show Sunday to check out some cars.

"Just seeing what's out there," Onolfi said. "(It's) better than going to a dealership. You can test out a lot of different cars and be able to see what you like."

Electric vehicles were the talk of the show.

Next year, 2024, is expected to be a big year for electric cars. A lot has changed over the years when it comes to EVs.

"You're not limited to just getting a little four-door vehicle now," Kitzmiller said. "We have a couple of pickups here now, the F-150 Lightning for example. The model choice on electric and plug-in hybrid is a lot bigger than it was even two years ago."

Technology was another auto show that visitors wanted to know more about.

"There is a lot of new technology in cars, a lot of safety technology in cars," Kitzmiller said. "Even a couple of years ago, the lane departure warnings were only on expensive vehicles like Mercedes, Cadillac and Audi. That's going to be standard on any vehicle you buy."