Danelo Cavalcante spotted at Longwood Gardens, school districts close as search enters 6th day

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Escaped Chester County Prison inmate and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante was spotted on surveillance cameras at Longwood Gardens twice Monday night, authorities said Tuesday in the latest update on the search.

The perimeter for the search has now shifted south after officials said Cavalcante likely slipped through the original perimeter.

He was seen on the same surveillance camera at Longwood Gardens once at 8:21 p.m. and again at 9:33 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

The photos show Cavalcante has acquired an over-the-shoulder bag as well as a hooded sweatshirt.

"You're dealing with someone who is desperate and doesn't want to be caught," Bivens said. "If he can find some shelter, if he can find some food, he's going to take advantage of whatever he finds."

As the search area shifted, schools in the area were notified and two districts shut down Tuesday.

The Kennett Consolidated School District announced it will be closed Tuesday due to the search for the escaped Chester County prisoner. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District is closing schools and offices Tuesday and holding a flexible instruction day.

"We understand that situations like these can be unsettling," the Kennett Consolidated School District said in the announcement. "The safety and security of our KCSD community remains our top priority. We are committed to taking all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

Officials are pleading with the public to check their home surveillance cameras and see if they spotted Cavalcante.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped the morning of Aug. 31 and has evaded capture despite hundreds of law enforcement officers in the area from the Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies.

Helicopters and police vehicles are broadcasting a message in Portuguese recorded by Cavalcante's mother, urging him to peacefully surrender to authorities.

Longwood Gardens posted about the sightings on X on Tuesday.