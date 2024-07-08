Longtime anchor Vic Carter to depart from WJZ in July

BALTIMORE -- Longtime television anchor Vic Carter will be departing Baltimore's WJZ-TV in July.

Carter says it's bittersweet to part ways with the station he's called home for nearly 30 years. He's spent over 40 years in television news.

"Throughout my 45-year career in television news, I've had the privilege of bringing the most impactful events in recent history to television screens. In the process, I've forged countless professional friendships across the country and worldwide, and I hope those connections have been as meaningful to others as they have been to me." Carter said in an announcement Monday.

Carter said he began his journey in television news just two days after graduating with honors from Morehead State University. He grew into a seasoned journalist, covering major news events on four continents, interviewing several United States Presidents, and anchoring newscasts from the Vatican, the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, and even Havana, Cuba.

In May, he interviewed U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, who announced his retirement after five decades in politics. He also spoke with Governor Wes Moore after he was elected to office. In 2022, he spoke with Baltimore-native White House correspondent April Ryan about the ups and downs in her career.

In 2013, Carter visited the National Mall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's 'I Have A Dream' speech. Members of the King family, three U.S. Presidents, and thousands of others were in attendance.

He also led WJZ's coverage of Pope Francis's surgery, the tenth anniversary of the sniper attacks in the Washington area, and the inauguration of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Carter says he won't be retiring, and that he will celebrate his career by continuing to make a difference in the lives of others. He also added that a return to journalism is not out of the question.

"It's time for me to focus on the future," Carter said. "I'll cherish the great memories of my career, the places I've been, the people I've met, and the opportunities I've had."

Vic Carter will officially leave WJZ on July 25.