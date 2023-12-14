Maryland Stadium Authority suggests Orioles lease agreement with new meeting scheduled

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority may be nearing a deal over a lease extension at Camden Yards.

The Maryland Sports Authority has scheduled a special meeting on Monday morning to consider a 30-year lease extension.

The agenda for the meeting shows an outline of a new lease, which includes approvals for ground lease agreement and master development plan.

The Orioles issued a statement to our media partner The Baltimore Banner that reads: "We appreciate the hard work that has gone into bringing this agreement down to the finish line, and we're grateful to the Maryland Stadium Authority, the Governor's team, and, of course, everyone here at the Orioles Organization."

The lease and development agreement must be approved by the state Board of Public Works.

The current lease at Camden Yards expires on December 31.

On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told WJZ that a deal is "imminent."

He made it clear that he is working on a long-term deal. He says a short-term deal has been off the table for nine months.

"We are going to keep the Orioles here for a long time," Moore said.

Last week, the governor put the breaks on a new lease after Senate President Bill Ferguson raised concerns about some of the conditions surrounding the lease.

There are three criteria Moore says are non-negotiable for him when getting this Orioles' deal done - the best deal for taxpayers, creating winners on and off the field and keeping the team in Baltimore.

"We've been working all throughout the weekend and the week with all the partners, and we feel very confident that a deal is imminent," said Moore, who chairs the three-member board.

In September, the team dramatically announced a new 30-year deal to stay at the ballpark — a message to that effect appeared on the scoreboard in the middle of a game the night the team clinched the AL East. The next day, the governor's office released details of a memorandum of understanding involving Moore, the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The September agreement included a 99-year development rights agreement for areas surrounding the ballpark, including the warehouse and Camden Station. That was a sticking point for Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, whose district includes the stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.