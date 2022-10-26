5 ways to celebrate Halloween weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Ghostly Greetings! Baltimore knows how to get spooky, so here are some local Halloween attractions you and your family can enjoy to have a fang-tastic weekend.

The Maryland Zoo hosts its 39th annual ZooBOOO! this Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this event, kids can wear costumes, collect candy, and visit their favorite animals. There will also be games, prizes, contests, and live entertainment for all. The event is free with zoo membership or admission.

The Pumpkin Patch Express at the B&O Railroad Museum invites families to join them for some fall fun, Friday, Oct. 28 through Oct. 31. Families are encouraged to bring their best costumes to match the decor onsite. There will be the opportunity for guests to meet horses, enjoy autumn snacks, and take train rides.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will present the 2017 thriller, Get Out as their season opener for Movie with the Orchestra, this Saturday at 8 p.m. During this event the movie will be shown on a large screen above the Meyerhoff stage as the orchestra plays the movie score live. It is a way to enjoy film and a live symphony performance.

Bennett's Curse Haunted House is back for it's 21st year! This locally owned and operated small family business has been spooking guests for over the last 20 years. Bennett's Curse Haunted Attraction is located in Baltimore county, Maryland and is one of the most renowned and highly respected in the haunted world. The haunted house will be welcoming guests Friday, Oct. 28 and 29th from 7 to 10:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 and 31st from 7-10 p.m.

Power Plant Live invites adults to their official Halloween Bar Crawl this Sunday at 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come in their best costume to enter costume contests for a chance to win big. With the purchase of a wristband you will get up to 50% off drinks, access to 5+ venues, and entry into the contests of the night.

Happy Haunting!

Did we miss your Halloween event? Email Newsroom@WJZ.com to have your event added to the list.



